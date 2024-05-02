Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $709.12 and last traded at $724.34. 2,852,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,649,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.30.

Specifically, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $952.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

