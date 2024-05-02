Suzano (SUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 30,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Suzano has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

