Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.42. 133,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,391,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Specifically, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,433,529 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Symbotic Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

