Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

NYSE SYF opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $182,739,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

