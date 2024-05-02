Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.44. 303,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,408. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.46 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $562.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

