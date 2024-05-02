Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.20. 890,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

