Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

