Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $40.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on TARS
Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.