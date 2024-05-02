Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Down 5.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. 904,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,089,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

