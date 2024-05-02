TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.62. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.64%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.44.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

