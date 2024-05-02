TD Cowen Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $271.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $269.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.20.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $276.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 56.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,532,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

