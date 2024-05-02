TD Cowen Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $375.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.64.

ZBRA stock opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

