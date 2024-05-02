TD Cowen Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $235.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.24.

Get Waste Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $206.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $784,486,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 315.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,773 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.