TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

