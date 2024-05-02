Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC opened at $12.81 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

