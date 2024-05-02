Tenable’s (TENB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Down 3.0 %

TENB traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 300,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,019. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

