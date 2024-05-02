TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 72,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,816. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $184,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $259,383 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 79,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

