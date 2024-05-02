The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $176.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

