The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.04 billion.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,391. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.21.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

