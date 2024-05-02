The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.09. 608,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.21. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

