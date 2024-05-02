The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $354.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

