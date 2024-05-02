The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Financial Analysis

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.4% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $6.60 million 13.30 $5.07 million $0.21 17.91

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 76.81% -6.58% -4.80%

Volatility & Risk

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in convertible securities and other debt and equity securities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index, and Lipper Convertible Securities Fund Average. It was formerly known as Gabelli Convertible Securities Fund Inc. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. was formed on December 19, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

