The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

