The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KHC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,032. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

