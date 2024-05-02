The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

