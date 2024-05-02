The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

