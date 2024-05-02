Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $531,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Timken by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

