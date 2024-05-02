Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.70, but opened at $91.53. Timken shares last traded at $93.54, with a volume of 328,216 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth $531,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Timken by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

