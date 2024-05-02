Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

