TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,078 shares of company stock worth $8,691,221 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

