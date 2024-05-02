TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

