TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $199,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in TransUnion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $74.61 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

