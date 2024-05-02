Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Up 5%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 347,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 111,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$45.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.