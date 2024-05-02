Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMIF opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
About LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF
