Triumph Capital Management Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

AXON stock opened at $311.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

