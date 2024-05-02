Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
