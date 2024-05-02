Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $575.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.03 and a 200 day moving average of $531.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

