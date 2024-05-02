Triumph Capital Management Has $304,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Toast were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Toast by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,074. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

