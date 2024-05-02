Triumph Capital Management Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

