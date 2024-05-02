Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,000 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

