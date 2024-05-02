Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NU were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE NU opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

