Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IHAK stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $798.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

