Triumph Capital Management Takes $341,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

