Truist Financial Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $48.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,477. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Avnet by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

