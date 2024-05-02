Truist Financial Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of ETSY traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. 5,843,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

