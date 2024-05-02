TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

