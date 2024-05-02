US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 3rd

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
