US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 3rd

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

