V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $17.88 Average PT from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

