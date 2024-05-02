Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,356 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

