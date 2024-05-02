Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 89,884 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

